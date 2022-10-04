Legacy Advisors LLC Has $1.81 Million Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,346,198,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at about $918,234,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at about $406,514,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,216,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,922,783,000 after buying an additional 1,001,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Accenture by 8,042.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 927,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $312,713,000 after purchasing an additional 915,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN traded up $8.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $273.42. 78,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,352,374. Accenture plc has a one year low of $254.27 and a one year high of $417.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $291.95 and a 200 day moving average of $297.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.23%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.26.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,849.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,849.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares in the company, valued at $7,680,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

