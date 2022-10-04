Legacy Advisors LLC Has $2.99 Million Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 65,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Essential Utilities accounts for approximately 0.6% of Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $2,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth about $197,690,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,705,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,795,000 after buying an additional 2,099,072 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 94.1% during the second quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 1,472,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,507,000 after buying an additional 714,060 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 207.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 948,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,932,000 after buying an additional 640,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 4,998.4% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 572,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,201,000 after buying an additional 561,474 shares in the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Essential Utilities stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.76. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a one year low of $40.97 and a one year high of $53.93. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.57.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $448.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.00 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 8.58%. On average, research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.287 dividend. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WTRG shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 9th. HSBC upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

