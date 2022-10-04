Legacy Advisors LLC Has $3.80 Million Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Dollar General makes up 0.8% of Legacy Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DG. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 3.3% during the first quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.3% in the first quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 14,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.4% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 19.7% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Westshore Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 2.0% in the first quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total transaction of $2,404,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,526,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 9,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total value of $2,278,712.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,887,745.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total transaction of $2,404,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,526,460.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 285,422 shares of company stock worth $68,676,137 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dollar General Trading Down 0.5 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $287.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Dollar General from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.85.

Shares of DG traded down $1.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $245.28. 70,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,640,503. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $183.25 and a twelve month high of $262.20. The stock has a market cap of $55.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.91%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

