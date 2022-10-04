Legacy Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BR. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 124,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,706,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.

In related news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 16,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total transaction of $2,992,509.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,311,522.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 69,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $12,473,794.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,616 shares in the company, valued at $10,323,634.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 16,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total value of $2,992,509.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,311,522.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 163,004 shares of company stock valued at $28,916,462 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

BR stock traded up $2.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.79. 30,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,362. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.40 and a 1-year high of $185.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.64. The firm has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73 and a beta of 0.96.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.29% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 63.74%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

