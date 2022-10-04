Legacy Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,383 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,542 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 307.9% in the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 7,101 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 13.6% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Compass Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $562,000. Finally, Spears Abacus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE:SYK traded up $4.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $214.39. The stock had a trading volume of 40,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,827. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.34. The company has a market capitalization of $81.07 billion, a PE ratio of 39.48, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $280.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.29.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.