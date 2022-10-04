Legacy Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New Hampshire raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 370,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $256,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 73.7% in the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 5,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 6,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD stock traded up $1.43 on Tuesday, reaching $69.64. 93,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,237,750. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.85. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.34 and a twelve month high of $82.47.

