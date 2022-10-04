Legacy Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New Hampshire raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 370,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $256,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 73.7% in the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 5,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 6,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SCHD stock traded up $1.43 on Tuesday, reaching $69.64. 93,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,237,750. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.85. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.34 and a twelve month high of $82.47.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)
- 3 Safe Earnings Plays for a Risk-Off Market
- Tyson Foods Takes a Lickin’ and Keeps on Tickin’ Lower
- Small-Cap Catalyst Pharma Is Among Market’s Best Price Performers
- 3 Stocks Growing Their Businesses for 2023
- China-Based EV Maker BYD Set For Big European, Japanese Expansion
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.