Legacy Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Moody’s by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 332.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,428 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Marshfield Associates increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 314,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,723,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2,992.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 174,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,302,000 after acquiring an additional 169,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Moody’s from $296.00 to $263.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Moody’s from $309.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Moody’s from $308.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Moody’s from $288.00 to $281.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $320.92.

Shares of MCO traded up $8.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $259.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,289. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $296.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.23. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $242.61 and a 1-year high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 71.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

In other Moody’s news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,088.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total transaction of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,586,714.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total value of $101,281.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,088.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

