Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LDOS. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Leidos in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Leidos from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Leidos from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.13.

Leidos Price Performance

NYSE:LDOS traded up $3.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $90.79. 626,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,505. Leidos has a 52-week low of $81.07 and a 52-week high of $111.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Leidos will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total transaction of $320,295.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,122.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leidos

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Leidos in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Leidos by 329.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Leidos by 127.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in Leidos in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 76.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Stories

