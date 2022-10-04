LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Shares Gap Up to $4.18

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.18, but opened at $4.40. LG Display shares last traded at $4.46, with a volume of 10,595 shares trading hands.
A number of research firms recently commented on LPL. Morgan Stanley raised shares of LG Display from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut LG Display from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LG Display currently has an average rating of “Hold”.
LG Display Stock Up 8.4 %
The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LG Display by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LG Display by 18.7% in the second quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,203 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LG Display by 19.1% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 17,718 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of LG Display by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,171 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of LG Display by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 30,070 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.39% of the company’s stock.
LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.
