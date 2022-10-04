Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Li-Cycle from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Li-Cycle from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Cowen dropped their target price on Li-Cycle from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Li-Cycle in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Li-Cycle from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.50.

LICY stock opened at $5.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.14. The stock has a market cap of $982.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 0.93. Li-Cycle has a fifty-two week low of $5.16 and a fifty-two week high of $14.28. The company has a quick ratio of 17.12, a current ratio of 17.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Li-Cycle ( NYSE:LICY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.08). Li-Cycle had a negative net margin of 1,097.02% and a negative return on equity of 14.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.67) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Li-Cycle will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Li-Cycle by 38.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Li-Cycle by 16.1% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its holdings in Li-Cycle by 22.1% in the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Li-Cycle by 30.0% in the first quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Li-Cycle by 400.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.72% of the company’s stock.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

