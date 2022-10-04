Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) PT Lowered to $7.00 at Morgan Stanley

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on LICY. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Li-Cycle from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Li-Cycle from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Li-Cycle currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $9.50.

Li-Cycle Stock Performance

Shares of LICY opened at $5.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.87 and a 200-day moving average of $7.14. Li-Cycle has a one year low of $5.16 and a one year high of $14.28. The company has a market cap of $982.41 million, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 17.25 and a quick ratio of 17.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Li-Cycle

Li-Cycle ( NYSE:LICY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.08). Li-Cycle had a negative net margin of 1,097.02% and a negative return on equity of 14.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.67) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Li-Cycle will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Li-Cycle by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 111,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 12,451 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,684,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. Institutional investors own 35.72% of the company’s stock.

About Li-Cycle

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

