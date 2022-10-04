Liberty Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,807 shares during the quarter. Aflac accounts for 1.6% of Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $4,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its position in Aflac by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 33,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in Aflac by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Aflac by 1.0% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Aflac by 0.3% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 62,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aflac news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $644,910.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,954,326.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $644,910.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,954,326.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $592,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,953,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,972 shares of company stock worth $2,322,363 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aflac Trading Up 3.4 %

Aflac stock traded up $1.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,854,809. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.98 and its 200 day moving average is $59.32. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $52.07 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 20.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.17.

About Aflac

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

