Liberty Capital Management Inc. Has $757,000 Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,894,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,917,000 after purchasing an additional 49,919 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 35.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 36.3% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CARR. Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.08.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CARR traded up $1.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.38. The company had a trading volume of 72,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,865,197. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $34.12 and a 12 month high of $57.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 29.10%. Equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

