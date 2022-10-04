Liberty Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,865 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 433.3% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 74.1% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock traded up $2.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.41. The stock had a trading volume of 40,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,237. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.37. The stock has a market cap of $47.22 billion, a PE ratio of 61.03, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.32 and a 12 month high of $194.97.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The company had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.39, for a total transaction of $42,097.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 94,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,860,485.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 6,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 96,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,326,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.39, for a total transaction of $42,097.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 94,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,860,485.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 379,478 shares of company stock worth $66,159,334 in the last 90 days. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.54.

About Cadence Design Systems



Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

