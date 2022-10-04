Liberty Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 598 shares during the quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,024,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,017,000 after buying an additional 467,108 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,006,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,644,000 after buying an additional 213,662 shares during the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 2,653,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,508,000 after buying an additional 336,165 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,533,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,620,000 after buying an additional 218,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,338,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,202,000 after buying an additional 241,494 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VPL traded up $1.92 on Tuesday, reaching $60.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,292. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.65. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $57.35 and a 12-month high of $82.00.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

