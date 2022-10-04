Liberty Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHG. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 13,964 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.97. 30,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,264,885. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.98. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $55.23 and a 12 month high of $84.11.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

