Liberty Capital Management Inc. Sells 639 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands comprises about 1.8% of Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $5,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 23.9% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.2% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.3% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 101,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,279,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 36,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 15.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 292,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,229,000 after purchasing an additional 39,949 shares during the period. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In related news, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $346,683,875.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 550,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,597,461.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $346,683,875.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 550,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,597,461.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $44,514,842.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $24,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,619,248 shares of company stock valued at $393,239,506. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 1.0 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of STZ stock traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $236.81. 23,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,755. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $244.05 and its 200-day moving average is $242.34. The company has a market cap of $43.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.59 and a fifty-two week high of $261.52.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STZ. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Redburn Partners began coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $284.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.13.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.