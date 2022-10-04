Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the August 31st total of 1,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 329,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Insider Activity at Lithia Motors

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total transaction of $43,441.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,824.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total value of $43,441.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,839 shares in the company, valued at $443,824.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $268.43 per share, for a total transaction of $268,430.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,860,776.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lithia Motors

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 554,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,501,000 after purchasing an additional 242,086 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $336,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $370,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 2,113.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Stock Up 2.6 %

Lithia Motors stock opened at $220.03 on Tuesday. Lithia Motors has a 1-year low of $209.00 and a 1-year high of $366.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $255.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.35.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $12.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by ($0.04). Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 29.61%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $11.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lithia Motors will post 47.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LAD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 23rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Lithia Motors from $565.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lithia Motors from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.20.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

