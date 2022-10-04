Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LTHM. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Livent in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Livent from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Livent from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. CICC Research assumed coverage on Livent in a report on Monday, August 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $27.30 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Livent from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Livent presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.19.

Livent Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LTHM opened at $30.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.71 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Livent has a fifty-two week low of $19.35 and a fifty-two week high of $36.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. Livent had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 14.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Livent will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 3,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $118,282.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,582 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,418.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 3,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $118,282.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,582 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,418.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 85,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,980,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,980 shares in the company, valued at $10,499,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Livent

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Livent by 40.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Livent by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Livent by 0.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 139,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Livent by 2.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Livent by 1.2% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 65,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. 87.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Livent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

Featured Stories

