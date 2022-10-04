Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Short Interest Update

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200,000 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the August 31st total of 9,080,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 10,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Lloyds Banking Group Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE LYG opened at $1.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.17. Lloyds Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00. The company has a market cap of $32.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 20.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Lloyds Banking Group Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lloyds Banking Group

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.0385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is 21.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 203.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,791,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,615,000 after purchasing an additional 17,281,593 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 441.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,365,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,262,000 after purchasing an additional 12,530,240 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 74.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,532,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930,905 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,445,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,006,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 1st quarter valued at $9,728,000. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on LYG. Barclays boosted their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 52 ($0.63) to GBX 55 ($0.66) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 67 ($0.81) to GBX 63 ($0.76) in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 61 ($0.74) to GBX 64 ($0.77) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 61 ($0.74) to GBX 64 ($0.77) in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 71 ($0.86) to GBX 72 ($0.87) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.88.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

