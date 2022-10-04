Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,656 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up 1.1% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,021,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,071,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558,881 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $763,213,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,579,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,966,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,343 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,858,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $820,347,000 after purchasing an additional 615,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 15,279.5% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,408 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 390,850 shares during the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,392. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $4.04 on Tuesday, reaching $403.78. 15,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,790. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $324.23 and a fifty-two week high of $479.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $420.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $429.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on LMT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $415.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.73.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Recommended Stories

