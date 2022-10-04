Logitech International Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 3,120 put options on the company. This is an increase of 60% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,953 put options.

Logitech International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,513. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.21. Logitech International has a fifty-two week low of $44.51 and a fifty-two week high of $91.13.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 26.06%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Logitech International will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Logitech International Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a $1.0023 dividend. This is an increase from Logitech International’s previous dividend of $0.65. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LOGI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Logitech International from CHF 72 to CHF 66 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Logitech International from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Logitech International to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Logitech International from CHF 84 to CHF 68 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Logitech International from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Logitech International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 530.1% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 67.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 76.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

Further Reading

