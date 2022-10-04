Lonking (OTCMKTS:LONKF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.14

Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LONKF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.
Lonking Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average of $0.23.
About Lonking
Lonking Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes wheel loaders, road rollers, excavators, forklifts, and other construction machinery in Mainland China. The company also provides hydraulic excavators and skid steer loaders; and diesel, electric, and LPG forklifts.
