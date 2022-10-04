Loveless Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in PACCAR by 280.0% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the second quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter worth $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,888.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PACCAR Stock Up 3.3 %

A number of research firms recently commented on PCAR. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen reduced their price target on PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PACCAR from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PACCAR from $94.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.21.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $86.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.87. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $77.00 and a twelve month high of $97.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.03.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.45%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

