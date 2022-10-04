Loveless Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 485.7% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $44.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.20. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $42.31 and a 1 year high of $57.49.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

