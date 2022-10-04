Loveless Wealth Management LLC Has $381,000 Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,917 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SYK. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter valued at about $1,090,886,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $816,519,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 87,902.2% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $555,482,000 after buying an additional 2,075,371 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 11.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,370,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,109,274,000 after buying an additional 1,561,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter valued at about $295,397,000. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE SYK opened at $212.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $214.13 and its 200-day moving average is $225.34. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $280.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $80.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.02). Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $244.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.29.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

