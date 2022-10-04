Loveless Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. WEC Energy Group accounts for 1.4% of Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,535,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,946,014,000 after purchasing an additional 604,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,040,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,207,228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810,208 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,466,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,843,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,877 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,636,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $562,551,000 after acquiring an additional 128,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,717,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $470,835,000 after acquiring an additional 37,524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $492,637.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,230.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $92.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.36. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.84 and a 1-year high of $108.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.84 and a 200 day moving average of $101.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 15.23%. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.7275 per share. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.21%.

WEC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.78.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

