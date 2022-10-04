Loveless Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,144,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $336,000.

Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PBE opened at $59.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.89 and its 200-day moving average is $59.78. Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF has a 12-month low of $51.39 and a 12-month high of $77.36.

Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Index. The Index consists of stocks of 30 the United States biotechnology and genome companies.

