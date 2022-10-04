Ludena Protocol (LDN) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $217.92 Million

Ludena Protocol (LDN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One Ludena Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000906 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ludena Protocol has a total market cap of $217.92 million and $452,581.00 worth of Ludena Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ludena Protocol has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004990 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010756 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000073 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ludena Protocol Coin Profile

Ludena Protocol was first traded on May 13th, 2020. Ludena Protocol’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. Ludena Protocol’s official Twitter account is @LydianCoinLtd and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ludena Protocol is www.ludenaprotocol.io/eng. The Reddit community for Ludena Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/LudenaProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ludena Protocol is medium.com/ludena-protocol.

Ludena Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ludena Protocol is a blockchain game social platform. Ludena Protocol, which has already launched Gametalktalk as their first DApp, a gaming social platform that connects games and players, adds value to game players’ daily activities such as gameplay, game content production, and live streaming.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ludena Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ludena Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ludena Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

