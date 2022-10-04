Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Stock Position Raised by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 392,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,653 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 1.15% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment worth $20,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Weik Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 54,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MSGE opened at $45.90 on Tuesday. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 1-year low of $43.44 and a 1-year high of $85.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.48 and its 200-day moving average is $63.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Madison Square Garden Entertainment ( NYSE:MSGE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($1.54). Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 7.66% and a negative net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $453.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSGE. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

Insider Transactions at Madison Square Garden Entertainment

In other news, SVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.22 per share, with a total value of $29,532.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,401.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

