Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Short Interest Update

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,540,000 shares, a decline of 11.9% from the August 31st total of 40,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manulife Financial

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the first quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 173.9% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Price Performance

MFC stock traded up $0.46 on Monday, hitting $16.13. 4,718,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,088,046. Manulife Financial has a twelve month low of $15.48 and a twelve month high of $22.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Manulife Financial will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a $0.258 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Scotiabank raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

