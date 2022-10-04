Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Shares Sold by Van Berkom & Associates Inc.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 443,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,298 shares during the period. Marriott Vacations Worldwide comprises 2.2% of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned approximately 1.07% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $51,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 156,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 111,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after purchasing an additional 24,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $399,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,532,576. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Trading Up 1.7 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VAC shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $205.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $188.00 to $192.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.75.

NYSE:VAC opened at $123.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $110.08 and a 52-week high of $174.74.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.61%.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.