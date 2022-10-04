Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

MBII stock opened at $0.80 on Friday. Marrone Bio Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $145.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 0.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shay Capital LLC increased its position in Marrone Bio Innovations by 1,486.9% in the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 4,126,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 3,866,040 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marrone Bio Innovations in the second quarter worth about $1,427,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations during the first quarter worth about $979,000. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations during the first quarter worth about $766,000. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations during the first quarter worth about $704,000. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

About Marrone Bio Innovations

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biological products for crop protection, crop health, and crop nutrition. Its products include Emergen, Foramin, Foramin ST, Optima, Takla, Pacesetter, Ympact, UBP, and UBP ST for increasing crop health, yield, and quality; Grandevo, a bioinsecticide that controls sucking and chewing insects through feeding; Haven, a plant health product to reduce sun stress and dehydration; Jet-Ag and Jet-Oxide peroxyacetic acid sanitizers that prevent, suppress, eliminate, and control algae, fungi, and bacterial diseases in agriculture and horticultural industries; and Majestene, a bionematicide to control soil-dwelling nematodes and certain soil borne insects.

