Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Receives $194.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $194.50.

MASI has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Masimo from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Masimo from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Masimo from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Masimo from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 61.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 38.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 62.2% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 391 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MASI opened at $144.54 on Thursday. Masimo has a 1 year low of $112.07 and a 1 year high of $305.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.13.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $565.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.56 million. Masimo had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business’s revenue was up 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Masimo will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

