Mastercard Incorporated (MA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.49 on November 9th

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MAGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.49 per share by the credit services provider on Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th.

Mastercard has raised its dividend by an average of 18.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Mastercard has a payout ratio of 15.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Mastercard to earn $12.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.5%.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $290.48 on Tuesday. Mastercard has a 1 year low of $281.69 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $338.37.

Mastercard (NYSE:MAGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard will post 10.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $667,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 55.5% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 1,693 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 24.7% during the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 1,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $505,000. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $431,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MA. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.36.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Mastercard (NYSE:MA)

