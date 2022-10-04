Mastercard Incorporated (MA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.49 on November 9th

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.49 per share by the credit services provider on Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th.

Mastercard has raised its dividend by an average of 18.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Mastercard has a payout ratio of 15.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Mastercard to earn $12.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.5%.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $290.48 on Tuesday. Mastercard has a 1 year low of $281.69 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $338.37.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard will post 10.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $667,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 55.5% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 1,693 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 24.7% during the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 1,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $505,000. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $431,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MA. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.36.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

