Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Position Reduced by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,663 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 32,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,475,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 295,561 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $105,628,000 after purchasing an additional 192,250 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 884 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCIA Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 8,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MA. Macquarie cut their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Mastercard from $457.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.36.

Mastercard Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of MA stock opened at $290.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $280.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $330.97 and its 200-day moving average is $338.37. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $281.69 and a 1 year high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

