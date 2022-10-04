Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Acquires 4,199 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 177.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1,649.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 83,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,480,000 after purchasing an additional 79,156 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 169.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 28,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after acquiring an additional 4,944 shares during the period. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Up 2.9 %

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock traded up $4.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.83. The stock had a trading volume of 4,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,556. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.22 and a 12 month high of $222.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $182.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.64.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.