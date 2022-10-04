Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Trims Position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC trimmed its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. iShares US Real Estate ETF comprises 1.5% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $5,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYR. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 28.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $732,000. Courier Capital LLC increased its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 48,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, Gunma Bank Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd. now owns 151,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,889,000 after purchasing an additional 69,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYR traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.05. 154,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,161,009. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $80.09 and a 52 week high of $116.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.69.

About iShares US Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

