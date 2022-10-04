Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) Trading 4.7% Higher

Maverix Metals Inc (CVE:MMX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$5.82 and last traded at C$5.76. 110,721 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 466% from the average session volume of 19,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from C$7.75 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Pi Financial lowered their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.25 to C$7.75 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from C$6.75 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$621.78 million and a P/E ratio of 230.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$5.76 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.16.

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

