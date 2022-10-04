Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, a growth of 12.4% from the August 31st total of 1,610,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 348,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Teresa Weipert sold 1,492 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $86,342.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,146 shares in the company, valued at $124,189.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David Mutryn sold 3,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $184,778.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,337.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Teresa Weipert sold 1,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $86,342.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,189.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,011 shares of company stock worth $579,337 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Maximus by 11.4% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Maximus by 14.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,303 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its position in shares of Maximus by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 12,957 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Maximus by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,253 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Maximus by 1.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,747 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:MMS opened at $58.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Maximus has a 12 month low of $56.50 and a 12 month high of $88.13. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.60.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.20). Maximus had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Research analysts forecast that Maximus will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Maximus Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Maximus’s payout ratio is 37.46%.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

