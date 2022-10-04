Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) Short Interest Update

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,200 shares, an increase of 13.9% from the August 31st total of 80,100 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 74,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mayville Engineering

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Mayville Engineering in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Mayville Engineering in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Mayville Engineering in the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in Mayville Engineering in the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 22,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 6,441 shares in the last quarter. 34.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet lowered Mayville Engineering from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Mayville Engineering Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of MEC stock opened at $6.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.15 and a 200 day moving average of $7.97. Mayville Engineering has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $19.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). Mayville Engineering had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $138.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Mayville Engineering will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mayville Engineering Company Profile

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components.

