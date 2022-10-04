MBA Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

MBA Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 3.5% of MBA Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New Hampshire grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 370,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $256,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 73.7% in the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 6,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $1.52 on Tuesday, hitting $69.73. 108,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,237,750. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.85. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $66.34 and a 52-week high of $82.47.

