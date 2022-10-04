Mediaset España Comunicación (OTCMKTS:GETVY) Sets New 1-Year High at $7.30

Shares of Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GETVY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.30 and last traded at $7.30, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.30.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.57.
Mediaset España Comunicación, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the television broadcasting business in Spain. The company operates seven television channels comprising TELECINCO, FactorÃa de FicciÃ³n, BOING, Cuatro, Divinity, Energy, and Be Mad. It is also involved in the production and broadcast of audiovisual content; provision of news agency services; exploitation of advertising space on television channels; and advertising promotion activities.
