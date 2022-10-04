Medicalveda Trading Down 15.2% Over Last Week (MVEDA)

Medicalveda (MVEDA) traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. During the last week, Medicalveda has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar. One Medicalveda coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Medicalveda has a total market cap of $192,456.00 and $8,736.00 worth of Medicalveda was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Medicalveda alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010771 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Medicalveda

Medicalveda’s genesis date was August 24th, 2020. Medicalveda’s total supply is 88,000,000 coins. Medicalveda’s official Twitter account is @IncVeda and its Facebook page is accessible here. Medicalveda’s official website is medicalveda.com. The official message board for Medicalveda is medium.com/amir-h-neghabian.

Medicalveda Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MedicalVeda is Leveraging DeFi & Blockchain in The Healthcare Industry. Tokenizing healthcare by leveraging the power of Defi and blockchain. Empowering patients by enabling them to access, have ownership of and monetize their clinical records, while also offering a Defi protocol for covering medical-based financial obligations.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Medicalveda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Medicalveda should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Medicalveda using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Medicalveda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Medicalveda and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.