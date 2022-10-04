MeetPle One Day Trading Volume Hits $25,552.00 (MPT)

MeetPle (MPT) traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. MeetPle has a total market cap of $36.11 million and approximately $25,552.00 worth of MeetPle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MeetPle has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar. One MeetPle coin can now be purchased for about $0.0120 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MeetPle alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004981 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010756 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000073 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MeetPle Profile

MeetPle’s launch date was December 30th, 2021. MeetPle’s total supply is 2,998,900,006 coins. MeetPle’s official Twitter account is @MEDIA_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MeetPle is meetple.io.

Buying and Selling MeetPle

According to CryptoCompare, “MeetPle, a combination of “Meet” and “People,” will be the center of various means of connecting people.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MeetPle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MeetPle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MeetPle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MeetPle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MeetPle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.