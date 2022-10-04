MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MEI Pharma presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MEIP opened at $0.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.91. MEI Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $3.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average is $0.58.

MEI Pharma ( NASDAQ:MEIP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 110.92% and a negative net margin of 80.49%. Analysts forecast that MEI Pharma will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in MEI Pharma by 111.0% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 60,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 32,050 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 483.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52,169 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 969.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 79,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 72,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

