MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MEI Pharma presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.00.
MEI Pharma Trading Up 3.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ MEIP opened at $0.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.91. MEI Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $3.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average is $0.58.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MEI Pharma
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in MEI Pharma by 111.0% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 60,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 32,050 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 483.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52,169 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 969.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 79,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 72,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.80% of the company’s stock.
About MEI Pharma
MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.
