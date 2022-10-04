Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Trading Down 2% Over Last Week

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0464 or 0.00000228 BTC on major exchanges. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market cap of $1.39 million and $164.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded down 2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Memetic / PepeCoin alerts:

Secret (SIE) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Invictus (IN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.08 or 0.00186951 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Connect (CNT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000064 BTC.

LooksCoin (LOOK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Smartchem (SMAC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins.

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The users may put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. The MEMEX team announced a new platform currency, MEME Inu. The $MEME token will be converted at a rate of 1:100,000. The old tokens will be burned. This is a one-way swap. Telegram | Discord | Instagram | Medium | Reddit “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Memetic / PepeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Memetic / PepeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.