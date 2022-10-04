Metallic Minerals (CVE:MMG) Trading Up 8.2%

Metallic Minerals Corp. (CVE:MMG – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33. Approximately 47,585 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 94,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$49.13 million and a P/E ratio of -6.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a current ratio of 14.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.38.

Metallic Minerals Corp. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for silver, gold, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Keno silver project covering an area of 166 square kilometers located in the Keno Hill silver district, Yukon Territory, Canada.

