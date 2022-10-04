Metaverse ETP Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.66 Million (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 4th. Metaverse ETP has a market capitalization of $2.66 million and approximately $44,493.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0329 or 0.00000162 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001606 BTC.

DogyRace (DOR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Logarithm (LGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DoragonLand (DOR) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Altera (AEN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) is a coin. It was first traded on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 82,797,369 coins and its circulating supply is 80,797,271 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. Telegram | Discord Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

