Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 41,846 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 457,628 shares.The stock last traded at $34.17 and had previously closed at $32.96.

Several research firms have issued reports on MEOH. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Methanex from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Methanex from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Methanex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

Methanex Stock Up 2.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Methanex had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 11.10%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Methanex Co. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is 10.85%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Methanex by 184.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 190,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,266,000 after acquiring an additional 123,265 shares during the period. Clear Sky Advisers LLC bought a new position in Methanex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,179,000. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in Methanex by 229.7% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 47,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 32,783 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Methanex by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 98,484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after buying an additional 33,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Methanex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

